VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIZ stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

