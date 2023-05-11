VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

