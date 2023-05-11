VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

