VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 12th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $731.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

