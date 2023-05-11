Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Viper Energy Partners worth $68,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

In related news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

