Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44), with a volume of 38136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The stock has a market cap of £19.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 1.39.

About Virgin Wines UK

(Get Rating)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.