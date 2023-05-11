Virginia National Bank Buys New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

