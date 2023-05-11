Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 26,500 Shares

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 184,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,503. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
