VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,834,850 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

