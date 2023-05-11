Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $412.11

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.11 ($5.20) and traded as high as GBX 427.80 ($5.40). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 427.80 ($5.40), with a volume of 286,235 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.97) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £844.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,372.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

