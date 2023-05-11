Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDE remained flat at $9.54 during trading on Thursday. 24,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.