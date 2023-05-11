Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 75,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 333,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.
