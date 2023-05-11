Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 75,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 333,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vyant Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

Featured Articles

