Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 114833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

