Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 58,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 979.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.