Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $154.12 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.