Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.21 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

