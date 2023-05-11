Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $527.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

