Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

