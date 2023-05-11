Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,010,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 174,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Shares of APO stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

