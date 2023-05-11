WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 2,075.0% in April

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,075.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WEED Stock Down 8.0 %
WEED stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. WEED has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
WEED Company Profile
