Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 59,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,009,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Pi Financial cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72.

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.1226227 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 38,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$282,231.79. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$178,244.30. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

