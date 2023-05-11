Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.73. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 56,579 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.