Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.73. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 56,579 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Western Copper and Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.