Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

WLKP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 45,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,521. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $745.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $307.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 146,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,101.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

