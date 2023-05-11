Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $49,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,298.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $238,265. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

See Also

