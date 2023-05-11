WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. 1,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,098 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

