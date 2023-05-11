WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.89 and last traded at $82.13. 36,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 59,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.59.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,378,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

