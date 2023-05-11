WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 3,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

