WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 388,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 172,920 shares.The stock last traded at $71.45 and had previously closed at $71.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.
WNS Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
