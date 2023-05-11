WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 388,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 172,920 shares.The stock last traded at $71.45 and had previously closed at $71.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

