Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

