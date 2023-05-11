Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

