Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.97.

WDAY opened at $179.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -124.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $206.68.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

