Wrapped BNB Price Tops $305.34 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $305.34 or 0.01133932 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $951.97 million and $187.18 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,117,711 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

