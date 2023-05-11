Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) versus Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Critical Survey

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34% Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zimmer Biomet 2 8 6 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 447.26%. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $141.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 848.35 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.11 billion 4.03 $231.40 million $2.14 64.21

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products. The company operates through the following segments: Americas Orthopedics, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Americas Spine and Global Dental. The Americas Orthopedics segment consists of the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s orthopedic product categories. The EMEA segment focuses on Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment consists of Japan, China, and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The Americas Spine and Global Dental segment focuses on the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s spine business, and all geographic markets for its dental business. This segment is also involved in research, development engineering, medica

