Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $168.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

