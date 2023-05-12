10,230 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

