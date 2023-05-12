10,662 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.03 and a 200-day moving average of $489.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

