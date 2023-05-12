127,349 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 507,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 279,989 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Copart by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,809,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 728,427 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 656,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,398. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

