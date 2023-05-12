1,350 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.14. 68,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,434. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.