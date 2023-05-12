167,014 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 1.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 225,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 196,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 193,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 179,091 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,417.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 205,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,168. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

