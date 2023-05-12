1,704 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.2 %

DDS opened at $283.18 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.40.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 54.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.