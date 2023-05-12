1,849 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,101,000 after acquiring an additional 621,654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,416. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.57. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

