213,507 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 213,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 433,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 133.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

