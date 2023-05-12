32,731 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,787,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $3,356,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 413,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 259,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

PML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,723. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

