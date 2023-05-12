36,053 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $701,180,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.55. 6,782,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,342,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

