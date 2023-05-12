3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,875 ($23.66) to GBX 2,075 ($26.18) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.55) to GBX 2,275 ($28.71) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. 31,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

