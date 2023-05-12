4,007 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 95,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $7,701,231.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,002,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,609,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

