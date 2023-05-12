4,288 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

MDY stock opened at $444.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

