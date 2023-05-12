500.com Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $1.88 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

