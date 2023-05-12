6,925 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.4 %

HSBC stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.62) to GBX 671 ($8.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.78) to GBX 800 ($10.09) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

