73,259 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 73,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 183,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,042. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

